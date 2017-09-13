Lions Club Header
Tri-City Charter
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Hess-Header Banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Collin County Mass Murder Victims Identified

2 hours ago News, Paris News

 

 

Police  have formally identified everyone who was shot and killed at a football game-watching party Sunday night. The suspect has been identified as 32 year old  Spencer James Hight of Plano who was shot and killed by a Plano Police officer at the scene. His estranged wife, Meredith was the host of the cookout that turned deadly. She filed for a divorce from Hight, and the two stopped living together in March.  The deceased victims have been identified:

  • Meredith Emily Hight, a 27-year-old female
  • Anthony Michael Cross, a 33-year-old male
  • Olivia Nicole Deffner, a 24-year-old female
  • James Richard Dunlop, a 29-year-old male
  • Darryl William Hawkins, a 22-year-old male
  • Rion Christopher Morgan, a 31-year-old male
  • Myah Sade Bass, a 28-year-old female
  • Caleb Seth Edwards, a 25-year-old male

suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     