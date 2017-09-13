Collin County Mass Murder Victims Identified

Police have formally identified everyone who was shot and killed at a football game-watching party Sunday night. The suspect has been identified as 32 year old Spencer James Hight of Plano who was shot and killed by a Plano Police officer at the scene. His estranged wife, Meredith was the host of the cookout that turned deadly. She filed for a divorce from Hight, and the two stopped living together in March. The deceased victims have been identified:

Meredith Emily Hight, a 27-year-old female

Anthony Michael Cross, a 33-year-old male

Olivia Nicole Deffner, a 24-year-old female

James Richard Dunlop, a 29-year-old male

Darryl William Hawkins, a 22-year-old male

Rion Christopher Morgan, a 31-year-old male

Myah Sade Bass, a 28-year-old female

Caleb Seth Edwards, a 25-year-old male