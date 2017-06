Lamar County Commissioners Court and Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine, are sponsoring four free tire collection events in Lamar County, over the next six weeks. Locations will be in Reno on June 17, in Deport on June 24, in Blossom on July 8 and in Roxton on July 22. Only residential and farm-use tires will be collected for disposal. We’ve got details on our website.