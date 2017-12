A traffic stop by Hopkins County deputies on the Loop in Sulphur Springs has resulted in the arrest of a Commerce Man on felony drug charges. The nervousness shown by 48 year old Tony Lee Wilkinson led to a search and a glass pipe used to smoke meth was found. He also admitted to having more drugs in the vehicle and was arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $35,000.