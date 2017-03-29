Commerce PD Update On Triple Shooting, Stabbing

The investigation is continuing in the shooting of 3 people and stabbing of another that occurred just before 4am Sunday morning.

Detectives have interviewed several witnesses and plan to interview more today. It has been determined that a fight began as the establishment was closing. We have identified two different caliber weapons that were fired inside the building as well as in the street in front of the building.

Three persons were shot, 2 being sent to a local hospital and one airlifted to a Dallas area hospital. Later, another male showed up at a local hospital stating he was stabbed. It is unsure at this point how he received his injury. Two of the wounded were treated and released from Commerce Emergency Room, a female was transported to Greenville ER and was later transported to a Dallas hospital and is listed in stable condition. The person airlifted is in critical condition.

Detectives are working to identify the shooters and are asking that anyone with information or possible video or photos of the incident to please contact the police department at 903.886.1139 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903.457.2929.

