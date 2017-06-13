Commerce Police Chief Exonerated After Independent Investigation

The City of Commerce has released the results of an independent investigation that cleared Police Chief Kerry Crews of racial allegations in a case involving the Miss Black Texas US Ambassador 2016. Carmen Ponder had alleged that Crews used a derogatory statement toward her in a Walmart parking lot before she was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention. Ponder later admitted she may have confused Crews for someone else. The Fort Worth-based law firm Lynn, Ross and Gannaway investigated the incident.