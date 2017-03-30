cypress basin hospice
Commerce Shooting Victim Dies

News, Paris News

 

 

Commerce Police Department Badge

One of the victims in the shooting at the club located at 428 MLK has succumbed to his injuries.  Brian Morgan, 20 years old was shot in the head during an altercation at RACKS Club, 428 MLK.  Morgan had been on life support since the incident and was removed late yesterday evening.  He passed away short time later.

Commerce Police and the Texas Rangers are still investigating this case.  We ask that anyone with information, or photos and/or videos of the party or the incident to come forward and speak with detectives.  The identity of the persons responsible are still unknown.

 

 

