Community Helpers At Paris ISD Head Start

Community Helpers visit Lamar County Head Start.

Several guests recently visited the three-year-old classes at Lamar County Head Start to teach them about community helpers.



Dr. Keith House of Animal Hospital of Paris talked about how veterinarians help our pets and animals.



Officer Brad Ruthart, Police Chief of Paris ISD, spoke to the students about police officers and how they protect us.



Becky Norment, PA-C, with the Paris Health Care Group, talked about how doctors take care of our health.



Mr. Henry Blackmon and Adam Blackmon, of the East Post Oak Volunteer Fire Department, told the students about how firefighters help us.