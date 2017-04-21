Competency Test Ordered For ET Capital Murder Suspect

The East Texas man accused of two fatal stabbings at a Longview hospital in 2013 will undergo an examination to determine if he is competent to stand trial. 26 year old Kyron Templeton, of Longview has reportedly exhibited mental and behavioral issues since his arrest, including biting and tearing skin from his wrist, speaking incoherently and refusing to eat. 57 year old nurse Gail Sandidge, and 82 year old hospital visitor Harris Teel were killed in the attack. Three other people were seriously injured.