Comptroller Distributes $647 million

2 hours ago News, Paris News

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $647 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $647.4 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 4.9 percent more than in January 2016. Sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly created the assignments.

“The cities of Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio continue to see significant increases in sales tax allocations,” Hegar said. “The cities of Houston and Sugar Land saw noticeable decreases in sales tax allocations.”

