Concrete Repairs Begin On Loop 286



Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that concrete repairs on a portion of Loop 286 in Paris will begin April 17.

O. Trevino Construction, Ft. Worth, Texas, is the contractor for this repair projected valued at more than $286,000 that will repair or replace 794 square yards of concrete on this roadway. Officials said the work should be completed in about six weeks, weather permitting.

The work will extend from the intersection of North Main Street and Loop 286 eastward to US 271 South near Morningside Drive. The contractor will cut and remove failed concrete pavement and pour new concrete. TxDOT officials said this work will require overnight lane closures on weeknights, but none on weekends.

Motorists are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls while this work is underway, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared for overnight lane closures, and avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.