Confederate Monument Stays

2 hours ago News

Lamar County Commissioners experienced high tensions last Friday morning after nearly two dozen people showed up with Confederate flags. Several showed their displeasure with Lamar County Judge Chuck Superville and Commissioner Lawrence Malone’s vote to apply for the relocation of the Historical Confederate Monument at the courthouse. Commissioners Ronnie Bass and Lonnie Layton voted against the measure resulting in a 2-2 tie. Judge Superville said the Commissioner’s vote didn’t allow an application to relocate the monument, not take it down, so as a result, it stays.

