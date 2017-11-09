Cooper Area Oncor Power Outage Announced

Oncor will be administering a planned temporary power outage that will affect a small portion of homes and businesses in the City of Cooper, Klondike, Enloe and surrounding areas during the night hours of Thursday (Nov 9). This temporary outage is expected to last no more than 15 minutes, from 11:00 pm until 11:15 pm. This planned outage is necessary to allow our employees to improve the reliability of the electrical system in the area. We appreciate your patience. If you have any questions, please call Oncor at 1-888-313-6862.