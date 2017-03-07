Correction – Mediation Resolved

Chance Ross

The Sherman Division of the Eastern District Court of Texas handled a lawsuit by Shelly and Tony Ross. Plano’s Federal Courthouse handled the mediation Monday, and parties agreed on a resolution. The Ross family will receive an undisclosed amount in the death of their son Chance Ross. Chance died in Hopkins County Jail two years to the date of the resolution Monday.

The Ross family sought damages for emotional distress, medical and funeral expenses, plus attorney fees. The suit named the City of Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Police Lt. Brad Horton and officers Adrian Pruitt, Brandon Mayes, Joe Scott, County deputies Nick Floyd and Paul Fenimore and jailer Jeff Hightower.

The family claimed officers used excessive force, failed to protect, and inflicted emotional distress. Officials arrested Tony “Chance” Ross, 34, March 6, 2015, and before being booked paramedics took him to Hopkins County Memorial. The autopsy report stated the cause of death being acute methamphetamine intoxication and physical restraint and ruled the case a homicide.