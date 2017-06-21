Cost Guard Ready For Hurricane Season

Coast Guard Stands Ready during Hurricane Season

NEW ORLEANS — The threat of hurricane impact along the Gulf increases substantially from June 1st to November 30th.

Before a storm, the Coast Guard works to ensure proper internal and external preparedness. Preparation of our personnel, assets, and the maritime and port community are critical to successful post-storm recovery. In preparation for severe weather Coast Guard personnel communicate with maritime industry representatives to ensure awareness and take proper precautions.

The Coast Guard urges all mariners to monitor local and national weather sources, and avoid coastal areas that may be impacted by the storm. Remove small boats from the water and move them to a safe location above likely flood areas, and ensure the vessel is tied securely to the trailer. Storms can cause dangerous conditions for any swimmer, even in areas not directly in the path of the storm. All swimmers are advised to follow signs and direction from local beach patrols.

Coast Guard men and women remain vigilant and always ready to respond. However, during the height of a storm, rescue assistance may be unavailable. Boaters and citizens should heed hurricane warnings, take early action to stay safe, and protect themselves and their families.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile can be contacted 24 hours a day on Channel 16, or via phone at (251) 441-6211.

Coast Guard rescues three from capsized boat near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued three men from a capsized boat Tuesday afternoon, about 13 miles southwest of Freeport.

At 2:54 pm, a man on a Sea Ray Laguna boat broadcast a Mayday over VHF marine band channel 16, which was received by Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders. The man was unreachable after the initial mayday call, and watchstanders dispatched a boat crew from Station Freeport and an Air Station Houston helicopter.

The Station Freeport response boat crew arrived at the Mayday location at 3:25 pm, finding three men on top of a capsized boat. The Coast Guard rescued all three men from the vessel and brought them back to the station. The three declined the need to be checked out by EMS.