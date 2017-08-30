Cost Of Living Index Quarterly Update

Among the 253 urban areas that participated in the second quarter 2017 Cost of Living Index, the after-tax cost for a professional/managerial standard of living ranged from more than twice the national average in New York (Manhattan), NY to more than 20 percent below the national average in McAllen, TX. The Cost of Living Index is published quarterly by C2ER – The Council for Community and Economic Research. Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce conducts the quarterly survey.

The Ten Most and Least Expensive Urban Areas

in the Cost of Living Index (COLI)

Second Quarter 2017

National Average for 253 Urban Areas = 100

Most Expensive Least Expensive COL COL Ranking Urban Areas Index Ranking Urban Areas Index 1 New York (Manhattan) NY 235.0 1 McAllen TX 76.0 2 San Francisco CA 192.3 2 Conway AR 77.8 3 Honolulu HI 186.0 3 Harlingen TX 78.5 4 New York (Brooklyn) NY 180.2 4 Richmond IN 78.7 5 Washington DC 153.4 5 Tupelo MS 79.2 6 Orange County CA 152.4 6 Kalamazoo MI 80.5 7 Oakland CA 150.4 7 Wichita Falls TX 80.5 8 San Diego CA 146.9 8 Knoxville TN 82.2 9 Seattle WA 146.9 9 Martinsville-Henry County VA 82.4 10 Hilo HI 146.8 10 Memphis TN 82.8

Texarkana Metro area had an index of 83.5 on the current Cost of Living Index.

The Cost of Living Index measures regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures, for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile. It is based on more than 90,000 prices covering 60 different items for which prices are collected quarterly by chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and university applied economic centers in each participating urban area. Small differences should not be interpreted as showing a measurable difference.

The composite index is based on six component categories – housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Harvey

Texarkana, USA (August 29, 2017): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is now collecting donations for the Hurricane Harvey victims in South Texas. The damage this storm has caused fellow Texans have devastated us, and we want to help in any way we can.

We will send our donations to the Rockport Chamber of Commerce in Rockport, TX and they will distribute our gift cards to community members. Rockport is a small city that was the first to be hit by the eye of the storm this past weekend.

We are collecting donations in the form of home improvement gift cards and cash. Please bring your donations to the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce office- 819 N State Live Ave. We will be accepting donations through September 15.

We are asking you to join us and encourage others to donate and keep Texas strong.

The Chamber’s mission is to lead and advocate for sustainable economic growth and prosperity for our region. Visit our website at www.texarkana.org.