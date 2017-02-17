Counties Visit Austin

Northeast Texas Regional Coalition

Texarkana, USA (February 16, 2017): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is heading to the Capitol for the Northeast TX Regional Coalition trip to Austin, TX on March 8 and 9. Nine Texas Counties including Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus are hosting this trip and working together to make it happen.

“We have over 100 elected, business and community leaders from nine Northeast Texas counties coordinated to converge on Austin to make a collective impact regarding issues that concern us. Transportation, Water, Economic Development, Education, Workforce, and Healthcare are just some of the topics on the day’s agenda. Our community leaders will host a reception for our region’s State Senators and Representatives on Wednesday night. Also invited are many of our elected and appointed Statewide Officials so our leaders may have an opportunity to speak more about the Northeast Texas area,” explains Jennifer Harland, our Government Affairs Chair.

Wednesday night, the reception will be in the Bluebonnet room at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton (303 West 15th St) from 6:00-8:00 PM. On Thursday, there will be Capitol office visits, as well as recognition from the State House and Senate on the Northeast TX Regional Coalition.

To confirm your attendance, please contact Mike Malone, President of the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce- mmalone@texarkana.org or 903-792-7191.

The Texarkana, U.S.A. Chamber of Commerce, founded 110 years ago, is a nonprofit, business-focused organization with more than 1000 members, ranging in size from large corporations to small businesses, from nonprofit agencies to higher education institutions. The Chamber’s mission is to lead and advocate for sustainable economic growth and prosperity for our region.