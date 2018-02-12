Country Music News for Monday Feb. 12

Blake Shelton tells Entertainment Tonight Canada that music saved his life.“Music has been a gift on a lot of different levels for me, whether it was singing, songwriting, the instruments [or the] producers, I was just fascinated with music. It truly did, I think, at some points in my life it saved my life. What makes ‘The Voice’ so special is we actually take time to work with these artists and try to affect change in their ability to be a performer.”

Blake Shelton tells Entertainment Tonight that he is looking forward to competing against Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. “I’ve known Kelly for about 10 years now. We’ve been great friends. Such great friends that she ended up marrying my manager. She is not fun to be in competition with, I can tell you that. It doesn’t make it easier to be Kelly’s friend going into this thing in a competitive nature. She’ll definitely go for the throat.”

Scotty McCreery tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he wasn’t prepared for Nashville following American Idol. “I was originally just the TV guy, a glorified karaoke singer. I didn’t know what the heck I was doing. I had to really come into town and make relationships and write songs. I had to live and grow up.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley tells Entertainment Tonight Canada that he and his wife are going to wait before having kids. “No, not yet. We’re trying to wait a little bit longer.”

LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster tells Entertainment Focus that the band’s live shows are influenced by a Bruce Springsteen quote. ”Bruce Springsteen apparently always says a quote when they play shows which is, ‘this could be someone’s first show or this could be someone’s last show so let’s go out and play like it’. I think that we always kind of take that mentality no matter how long our set is, we try to leave everything out on the stage. It’s definitely a very in your face performance. We try and combine energy with a sense of intimacy and realness. You got to see it to believe it so you’ve got to experience the live show for sure.”

Easton Corbin has fulfilled a childhood dream by purchasing a new black Corvette.

Kelly Clarkson tells US Weekly that she will be a mix of Simon Cowell and Blake Shelton when she coaches on The Voice. “I feel like I’m a mix of Simon and Blake. I’m constructive because it would be impossible for me not to be, if you know my mother. I grew up with constructive criticism. And it made me a better human … I’m just saying I think that I’m incapable of not giving criticism constructively. So I think that’s like Simon. But I love how Blake always really invests in his artists. Like he really goes the extra mile after the show, even if they don’t win. He really supports them and gets them other record deals and gets things moving. That really says a lot about his character. I hope I’m like that.”