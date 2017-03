A federal jury in Marshall awarded damages to Whirlpool, the home appliance corporation, $7.6 million in damages. The jurors decided TST Water infringed on Whirlpool’s water filter patent. TST Water is a leading manufacturer of water filtration products. Whirlpool claimed the company manufactured replacement filters to fit in the place of their filter No. 3 for their refrigerators. The filters sold under the label “HDX,” a Home Depot brand.