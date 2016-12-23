Cowboys Lock Up NFC East Plus Bowl Season Continues

Area high school basketball teams have continued putting in the work over the holiday break, but will be off this weekend for the Christmas break. They’ll return to action next week. Most teams will be taking part in their final tournaments of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys practiced yesterday afternoon and later last night clinched the NFC East division title, a first round bye and home field advantage leading into the Super Bowl. Thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New York Giants 24-19. The Giants fall to 10-5 on the season, putting them out of reach of the 12-2 Cowboys. Dallas will host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff [on 101.9 KBUS] is at 7:30 .

In college football bowl games, Idaho beats Colorado State 61-50. Idaho was lead by quarterback, Matt Linehan, son of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, throwing for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Tonight Old Dominion takes on Eastern Michigan. Louisiana Tech is up against the 25th ranked Navy Midshipmen and Ohio plays Troy.