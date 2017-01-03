Cowboys On The Mend Plus Bowl Results

Good news for the Cowboys leading into the playoffs: they returned home from Sunday’s regular-season finale at Philadelphia “pretty clean” on the injury front, head coach Jason Garrett said Monday. With the No. 1 playoff seed already clinched, running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Sean Lee were rested during Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Eagles. Guard Ronald Leary (back) also was active but did not play. The Cowboys gave limited snaps to the majority of their starters.

Injuries were a factor entering the finale. Seven players, including five starters, were inactive due to injury: left tackle Tyron Smith, cornerback Morris Claiborne, defensive end Tyrone Crawford, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive tackle Terrell McClain, defensive tackle Cedric Thornton and linebacker Justin Durant. The team’s upcoming bye week offers more rest time before their Jan. 15 divisional round game against an opponent to be determined.

Garrett said injured players such as Claiborne are improving and the team will evaluate their status day by day. The team is scheduled to practice on Thursday and Friday this week.

Oklahoma ran roughshod over Auburn after the Tigers lost QB Sean White early in the game, winning the Sugar Bowl in convincing fashion, 35-19 over Auburn.

Penn State and USC provided enough thrilling moments to fill an entire season, but it was the Trojans who in the end reveled in Rose Bowl glory. The Trojans win it on a field goal as time expires, 52-49.

Paris drops the final to Mt. Pleasant 79-71 at the Guaranty Bank Paris Holiday Tournament championship on Friday night at Wildcat Gym.