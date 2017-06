Paris First Responders worked a crash involving two vehicles in the 5000 block of the SE Loop. Cheif Bob Hundley, Jr. said the accident claimed the life of an 82-year-old male and injured two other people. Paramedics transported all victims to Paris Regional. The call came Sunday afternoon at 12:42 dispatching Paris Police, Fire, Rescue, and EMS. A chopper was called to the scene but canceled.