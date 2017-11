Terry Glenn

Officials say a one-vehicle rollover killed former Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn died early Monday. The accident occurred near Dallas and left his fiancée slightly hurt. He died shortly before 1:00 Monday morning. The wreck happened just after midnight on Highway 114 eastbound. Glenn played 12 seasons in the NFL, from 1996 to 2007, with the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers, and the Cowboys. Glenn was 43.