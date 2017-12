Wednesday just before 8:00 pm there was a one-vehicle crash on Wood County Road 3230. It was half a mile south of TX-154. Reportedly Clifton Wattis, 52, of Winnsboro, was traveling south and entered a curve, lost control and struck trees before catching on fire. Judge Tony Gilbreath pronounced Wattis dead at the scene. Lowes Funeral Home in Quitman has Wattis.