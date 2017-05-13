Crime Stoppers and Paris Police Seek Help Finding Suspect

Paris Police are looking for Joshua Eugene Smith. He has two outstanding felony warrants. One is for burglary of a habitation and the other is a motion to revoke for assault on a public servant. Lamar County/Red River County Crime Stoppers wants to pay you for the information that leads to the arrest of this man. If you know where police can find this man, you are urged to give that information to the Paris Police Department. If you have this information and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers. If the information that you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to the arrest of this person, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 and you will remain anonymous. Persons with information about this, or any other felony crime can contact Crime Stoppers 4 different ways, 24 hours a day- 7 days a week and remain anonymous.