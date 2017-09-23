Crockett Intermediate School Boys Pre-Athletics

Crockett Intermediate School’s boys Pre-Athletics program announced earlier this month the winners of the Wildcat Pride Award and Athlete of the Month for August. Over 100 students participate in the program.

According to coach Barrett Shirey, “The criteria for the Wildcat Pride Award is showing Wildcat Pride in everything we do, hustle, have good character, show respect, make good grades, have good behavior, and say ‘yes, ma’am/sir.’ Athlete of the Month is doing all that plus going above and beyond and standing out above all the rest of the athletes.”