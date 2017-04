Cumby police served a felony warrant at a house on Park Street and after a probable cause search arrested two people. 56 year old Jesse Eugene Dafft and 53 year old Jo Lynn Putman were charged with possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone. Dafft was also charged with Violation of Probation – possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond for Dafft and Putnam was set at $15,000 on the drug charge.