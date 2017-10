Bond has been set at $20,000 for a Wisconsin man arrested by Cumby police after a traffic stop on I-30 in Hopkins County. After the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the suspect was asked to step out of the car and a search revealed a large quantity of MDMA – a street drug also called Ecstasy, or Molly. 36 year old Jamar Clifford Johnson of Milwaukee was charged with Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.