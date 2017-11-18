Cypress Bank Donates To TRMC

Cypress Bank Donates To Titus Regional Medical Foundation

Mount Pleasant, TX, November 17, 2017– Cypress Bank presents TRMC CEO Terry Scoggin and TRMC Community Outreach Coordinator Seth Alexander with a check donated to Titus Regional Medical

Foundation. This donation will fund mammograms for those in our community who cannot afford them.

With the generous support of our community and great businesses like Cypress Bank, we continue to invest in advanced healthcare options allowing families to obtain the highest quality healthcare close to home.

-Seth Alexander, Community Outreach Coordinator

During October, employees of Cypress Bank donated cash to wear blue jeans and pink shirts to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness month. The past couple of years we have given the funds collected in October to our employees whose lives have been touched by cancer, and not just breast cancer. We were fortunate this year in that we had no one to donate the funds. Once we heard that Titus Regional Medical Foundation uses donations to fund mammograms to those who cannot afford them we knew where our donations must go.

– Barry Jones, VP Cypress Bank

To learn more about the Titus Regional Medical Foundation, please contact Seth Alexander at seth.alexander@titusregional.com