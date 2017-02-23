Dallas County Man Sentenced for East Texas Bank Robberies & Carjacking

A 25-year-old Lancaster, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for violent crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston today.

LaQuaylan Wesley Patterson pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2016 to committing two armed bank robberies and a related car-jacking. Patterson was sentenced to 171 months in federal prison on Feb. 21, 2017 by U.S. District Court Judge Ron Clark.

According to information presented in court, on Aug. 8, 2014, Patterson robbed the Cornerstone Credit Union in Lancaster, Texas, where he brandished a pistol, climbed behind the teller counter, and demanded money from the tellers. The tellers removed $6,888.00 from cash drawers and put the money in a bag. Patterson then fled the bank, with the cash, and drove away in a stolen car. Patterson then drove the stolen vehicle to the 500 block of West Main Street, in Lancaster, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

On Mar. 13, 2015, Patterson and co-defendant, Chanel Collins, drove from Wood County, Texas, to an apartment complex in Tyler, Texas, with the intent commit an armed carjacking. Once they arrived at the complex, Patterson got out of Collins’ car, armed with a semiautomatic pistol, and told Collins to wait for his signal to her cell phone. Patterson then approach a woman, who was visiting her mother at the complex, brandished his pistol, and demanded the woman’s car keys. The woman surrendered the keys and Patterson got into her car and drove away. Patterson signaled Collins and she also departed the complex in her car. Collins and Patterson then drove the vehicles back to Wood County.

Later that day, Patterson used the stolen car to commit the second armed bank robbery. Collins drove her vehicle to a car wash in Big Sandy, Texas, and waited for Patterson as he robbed the 1st National Bank of Gilmer, located in Big Sandy. Patterson drove the stolen vehicle to the bank, brandished a pistol, climbed behind the teller counter, and demanded money from the tellers. The tellers stood aside as Patterson removed $29,734.00 from two cash drawers and put the money in a bag. Patterson then fled the bank with the cash and drove away in the stolen vehicle to meet Collins at the carwash. Once there, Patterson abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled with Collins in her vehicle. Patterson was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 17, 2015.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers, Tyler Police Department, Big Sandy Police Department, and Lancaster Police Department, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.