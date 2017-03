Are you saving time yet? It happened Sunday morning given to us by Congress used to enact daylight saving time during World War I and again after World War II. In 2008 the U.S. Department of Energy Study claimed that daylight saving time reduces annual energy use by about 0.03%. Don’t know what Indiana is doing but research says consumption there is up one percent overall with a two to four percent increase in the fall months. Are you saving this morning?