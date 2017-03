Everett Toyota of Paris is sponsoring the Paris High School Wildcat’s Deon Minor Wildcat Relays Thursday (Mar 23) at Wildcat Stadium. The field events start at 3:30 pm and running start is 5:00 pm. Eight schools including Paris, Greenville, Mt Pleasant, Denison, North Lamar, Commerce, Chapel Hill and Texas High are participating. Deon Minor is attending the annual relay.