Department Of Transportation Update

Monday, January 8, 2018 — The Rotary Club of Mt Pleasant continues its series of informative presentations with its next meeting on Tuesday (Jan 16). Presenting will be Marcus Sandifer (Public Information Officer) and Bill Compton with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). They will be providing an update on the current and planned projects in this district.

This presentation will be this month’s “Hot Topic Tuesday” at noon at the Mt Pleasant Country Club. The meeting is open to the public with lunch provided at no cost.

Mr. Compton is the area engineer for the Mt Pleasant office of TxDOT. His department is responsible for highway maintenance and construction in Camp, Morris, Titus, and Upshur counties. Compton has worked in the transportation engineering design and construction industry for over 20 years. Besides working for TxDOT, he has worked as a consultant on several projects for various clients including North Texas Tollway Authority, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Oklahoma DOT, and Kansas DOT.

Marcus Sandifer has served as the public information officer for the TxDOT Atlanta District for almost 32 years. Initially, from Mexia, Sandifer has a degree in Journalism from Sam Houston State University.

For more information on the Hot Topic Tuesday programs, persons can contact Alan McMillin at 409-289-1255 or email to amcmilin53@hotmail.com.

About the Mt Pleasant Rotary Club:

