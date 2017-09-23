Desmond Tutu’s daughter to speak at Jarvis Christian College

Hawkins, TX – Jarvis Christian College is pleased to announce that the Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu will be the Chapel speaker at 11:00 am Tuesday (Sep 26) in the Smith-Howard Chapel on the College campus.

The Rev. Tutu, a human rights activist, is the third child of Archbishop Desmond and Nomalizo Tutu. Born in South Africa, she received her education in Swaziland, the United States, and England.

The Rev. Tutu established Nozizwe Consulting, which focuses on bringing different groups together, celebrating their differences and acknowledging their shared humanity. As part of this work, she has led Truth and Reconciliation Workshops for groups dealing with different types of conflict. She also has offered educational trips to South Africa for high school groups, churches, hospices, teachers and women’s associations.

The Rev. Tutu’s experiences include serving as a development consultant in West Africa and program coordinator for programs on Race and Gender and Gender-based Violence in Education at the African Institute at the University of Cape Town. She also has taught at the University of Hartford, University of Connecticut and Brevard College in North Carolina. She served as program coordinator for the historic Race Relations Institute at Fisk University and was a part of the Institute’s delegation to the World Conference Against Racism in Durban.

The Rev. Tutu began public speaking as a college student at Berea College in Kentucky in the 1970s when she was invited to speak at churches, community groups, colleges and universities about her experiences growing up during the era of apartheid in South Africa. She is the recipient of four honorary doctorates from universities and colleges in the United States and Nigeria. She was recently ordained to the transitional diaconate in the Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee and received an appointment to serve as a curate at Christ Church Cathedral in Nashville.