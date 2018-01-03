Dickerson Says Times Square Ad Highlight Of Career

Russell Dickerson tells Billboard magazine that having his song “Yours” promoted on a billboard in Times Square has been the highlight of his career. ”I think the Times Square billboard, that’s the coolest. It’s such a big exposure, and so many people are there. I grew up going to New York because we have family there. We get out of the car and look, and my face is on it. I’m like “THERE IT IS!” I mean, we’re screaming. So we run over and we get a bunch of videos — it’s just like, Times Square, what the heck? It was one of those moments where my adrenaline kicked. A surreal moment of, like, I’ve worked so hard to get my career going and off the ground, and nowhere is a freaking entire New York City block-sized billboard with my face on it. It was definitely one of those moments of achievement. I did an Instagram live and shared that moment with my fans!”