Dierks Bentley Launched New Clothing Line

10 hours ago

 

Country Fancast claims Dierks Bentley has launched a new clothing line called Desert Sun. It features vintage tees, button-up shirts, hoodies, jeans, jackets, and hats. Dierks tells People magazine; “I can’t say I’m overly fashion-oriented. So I think that is something unique about our thing. It is not meant for fashion people. It is meant for people like me, that when they were 17 years old, they saved up enough money to go buy a pair of Lucky jeans because they were the cool jeans to have back then.”

