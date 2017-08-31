Disaster Aid Available

Disaster Unemployment Aid Now Available for 11 Additional Texas Counties

08/30/2017 05:07 PM CDT

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) in 11 additional counties as a result of severe weather due to Hurricane Harvey. Individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by Hurricane Harvey may now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) as a result of an amendment to the Presidential Disaster Declaration (FEMA 4332-DR). Individuals who live in, work in, or travel through the following counties may also apply for DUA: Colorado, Fayette, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Montgomery, Newton, Orange, Sabine, San Jacinto and Waller Counties. Applications for these eleven counties must be submitted by September 29, 2017.