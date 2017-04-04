District Baseball Resumes Tonight Plus Rangers Drop Opener

Paris – District play in high school baseball and softball continues tonight. The Prairiland Patriots and Lady Patriots will be on the road tonight to face Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill. The game was originally scheduled to be played at home, but the teams switched sites in their first meeting due to weather. The North Lamar Pantherette’s visit Pleasant Grove at 5pm while the boys play the Hawks at 7. The Paris Wildcats and Lady Cats will also be in Texarkana to take on Liberty Eylau. Chisum visits Como-Pickton.

Mount Pleasant – District play in high school baseball and softball continues tonight. The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils hosts Prairiland tonight. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Prairiland, but the teams were forced to switch the site of their first district meeting due to weather. Softball begins at 6. The Red Devil baseball team plays at 7. The Mt. Pleasant Tiger baseball team welcomes the Greenville Lions to O.L. Colley Field at 7pm . The Lady Tigers look to stay in playoff contention when they visit the Lady Lions. First pitch is at 6.

District play in high school baseball and softball continues tonight. In a 13-3A rivalry, the Mt. Vernon Tigers and Purple Lady Tigers welcome in the Cooper Bulldogs and Dogette’s. Both games are scheduled for first pitch at 6pm . The Sulphur Springs Wildcats look to stay perfect in 16-5A when they host the Hallsville Bobcats. Sulphur Springs baseball is 5-0. First pitch is at 7pm . The Lady Cat softball team will visit the outskirts of Longview to face the Lady Bobcats in Hallsville. First pitch is at 6pm .

Opening day didn’t go as planned for the Texas Rangers, falling to Cleveland, 8-5. Rougned Odor hit one homer for each horse in his new contract, including a three-run blast. The Rangers are a back breaking 0-1 with 161 games left. Game number 2 against Cleveland is tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] with first pitch at 7:05 .

And the NFL announced the dates for the Dallas Cowboys off-season programs. Organized Team Activities will be May 23-25 , May 30-31 and June 5-7 . Mandatory Mini Camp is June 13-15 . The NFL Draft is set for first round on April 27th .

And the North Carolina Tarheels win their 6th NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, beating Gonzaga 71-65. It’s the 3rd title in the Roy Williams era with the previous two coming in 2005 and 2009. The Tarheels are the 4th team in college basketball history to win a title the year after finishing as the tournament runner up.