District Play Underway for Volleyball Plus Mavs Play Tonight

Area volleyball teams played district matches last night.

—

Paris – The North Lamar Pantherettes get on a roll at home sweeping the Crosstown Showdown over an improved Paris Lady Cat team, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19. North Lamar improves to 2-2, while Paris high falls to 3-1. The Prairiland Lady Patriots also notch a win in straight sets over Como-Pickton. Prairiland volleyball is 3-1 in district.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers notch a big win over the Chapel Hill Lady Devils, 25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17. The Purple Lady Tigers stay unbeaten at 4-0 while Chapel Hill drops to 2-2. The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs stay on track for a district title with a four-set win over Paul Pewitt. The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers suffer a sweep at the hands of Greenville and fall to 2-5.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats make history after beating Hallsville in five sets, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 16-25 and 15-6. It’s the first time in the program’s history the Lady Cats have won in Hallsville. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers also picked up a win beating Chapel Hill in four sets. Mt Vernon improves to 4-0 on the district season.

—

The Major League Baseball post-season began last night with Yankees eliminating the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wildcard Round, 8-4. Aaron Judge blasted a three-run homer to break a 4-4 tie. New York advances to the American League Division Series against Cleveland. Tonight the National League plays their Wildcard round as the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:00 pm .

—

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Chicago Bulls tonight for their second preseason game, featuring hyped rookie, Dennis Smith Jr. Tip-off tonight is at 7:30 pm .

—

And the NBA is changing All-Star game formats. Rather than the traditional East\West selections, fans will vote for two team captains and twelve representatives from each conference. The captains then select their starting five while coaches pick the reserves. The new format allows all-star teammates to play against each other along with players from their same conference.