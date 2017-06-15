Dixie Youth State Tournament – Paris

The Paris Optimist Club is hosting the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA, 9-10-year-old, Division I and Division II State Tournaments July Saturday through Monday (Jul 8-10) at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex/Woodall Fields located at 4250 Clarksville Street in Paris.

Play begins at 9:00 am on Saturday (Jul 8) and at 10:30 am on Sunday (Jul 9) and Monday (Jul 10). Admission is $8 per day.

The public is encouraged to attend to watch America’s Favorite Pass Time being played by youth purely for the love of the game.

For additional information, contact Sabra Vaughan by email at sabravaughan1963@yahoo.com or call/text 903-249-3499.