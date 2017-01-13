Do You Know This Man?

Paris Police and Lamar County/ Red River County Crime Stoppers need your help in identifying the man in the photograph. This man attempted to steal several high dollar items from the local Walmart at about 12:00 noon on Sunday (Jan 8). This person is believed to be a suspect in other thefts at other Walmarts in neighboring counties.

Lamar County/Red River County Crime Stoppers wants to pay you for the information that leads to the arrest or identification of this man. If you can lead investigators to the identity of this person, and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Lamar/Red River County Crime

Stoppers. If the information that you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to the arrest of this person, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, and you will remain anonymous.

Persons with information about this, or any other felony crime can contact Crime Stoppers four different ways, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and remain anonymous.

1. By phone at (903)785-TIPS (8477)

Lamar County Crime Stoppers will not pay rewards for information provided through any source other than calls to its program. You may contact Lamar County Crime Stoppers by any methods mentioned above.