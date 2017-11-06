Downtown Paris Christmas tree lighting November 11, 2017

Paris Main Street and Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday, November 11, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Festivities begin at 4:00 pm with Santa in his Hut and live reindeer on the plaza. Chisum students will be hosting a gingerbread cookie decorating table as a fundraiser beginning at 5:00 pm. This is an opportunity to get your child’s photo with Santa to start the holiday seasons.

Cotton Candy and Hot Chocolate and popcorn will be available, all proceeds going to the Paris Main Street downtown improvements.

The downtown Christmas tree lights up at 6:00 pm and will be followed by songs from the Paris Community Choir.