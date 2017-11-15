DPS Chase On TX-31

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a Trooper stopped a silver Toyota Camry westbound on SH-31 in Henderson County for a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver on the shoulder of the roadway, the passenger, Karalyn Nicole Collins, 28, of West Park, FL, slid into the drivers’ seat and fled the scene. The suspect continued west on SH-31, traveling into Navarro County through Kerens where the driver of the evading vehicle turned back eastbound on SH-31 before having a tire deflated by a spike deployment. The evading driver struck an unmarked Kerens Police Department car before coming to a stop on SH-31 just west of CR-1405. The Kerens PD officer was not injured, and they took the suspect into custody without further incident. Collins had outstanding warrants out of Broward County, FL for third-Degree Grand Theft Auto and Possession of Cannabis 20 Grams or Less.