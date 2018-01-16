DPS Continues Discouraging Travel

The DPS continues to actively encourage people not to travel as many of the major roadways in the East Texas area are experiencing delays due to road conditions.

Troopers are currently assisting TxDOT trucks that are sanding I-20 westbound at the 557 and 556-mile markers. Eastbound from the 559-561-mile marker traffic is moving, but slowly. Motorist should continue to avoid the area.

At mile marker 550, both east and westbound traffic is experiencing difficulty in gaining traction.

If you must drive, remember to slow down and keep a more considerable distance than usual from other vehicles. Use extra caution when approaching elevated areas. Avoid using cruise control.

During the winter season, residents can contact 2-1-1 Texas, the state’s free 24-hour helpline, to check on possible community established warming centers or related services in their area. No matter where you live in Texas, you can dial 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905 for community resources.

Traffic continued moving at a slow pace on IH-20 around 3:30 pm Tuesday. Troopers advise of a jackknife truck-tractor semi-trailer around the 561-mile marker and another truck-tractor semi-trailer stalled in the same area on the eastbound side. Emergency crews are working to clear the roadway.