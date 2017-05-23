DPS Enhances Enforcement During Holiday

DPS Enhances Enforcement During Memorial Day Weekend

TYLER– The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will join law enforcement efforts across the state during the Memorial Day weekend to help keep Texas roadways safe. From Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, DPS Troopers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, and drivers violating speed limit, seat belt and other traffic laws.

“As we honor those who gave their lives to protect and serve our country, we are asking all drivers to help us prevent senseless tragedies on the roadways this holiday weekend,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Drive sober, wear your seat belt, slow down, obey traffic laws and use extra caution when you get behind the wheel this weekend. DPS and other law enforcement will do our part by watching for drivers who are violating the law and endangering the lives of other travelers.”

During the Memorial Day holiday weekend last year, DPS Troopers issued more than 45,000 tickets and warnings, including 836 seat belt and child safety restraint citations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 389 DWI arrests, 190 fugitive arrests, and 175 felony arrests.

DPS also supports the state’s “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, which runs through June 4, to encourage drivers and passengers to comply with state seat belt laws.

Drivers can take a variety of measures to enhance safety on our roads this Memorial Day weekend, including:

Do not drink and drive.

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law. In other words, “Click It or Ticket.”

Don’t drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double-check to ensure all cargo is secure.

Slow down or move over for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated – it’s the law. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the highway.

Monitor weather conditions wherever you are traveling. In the event of inclement weather, use extra caution on roadways, and never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways. For more safety tips related to severe storms, visit http://dps.texas.gov/dem/ThreatAwareness/weather_aware_severe.htm.