DPS Increases Reward

DPS Offers Increased Reward, Seeks Leads in 1982 Travis County Murder.

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in solving the 1982 murder of Ruth Elizabeth Bettis. The DPS increased the reward up to $6,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before next month’s featured case is announced. The DPS routinely offers a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest on all Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides website.

On Nov. 25, 1982, Bettis, a 19-year-old college student, was found dead in a pasture near Sprinkle Cutoff Road, east of Dessau Road, in Travis County. She had been sexually assaulted and shot to death. Bettis worked parttime at Sugar’s, a well-known “gentleman’s club” on Highland Mall Blvd. in Austin, going by the name “Gibson” while at work. She was last seen the night of Nov. 24, leaving the club after her shift. Witnesses saw Bettis get into her car with an unknown man described as a black male. Her car, a light blue 1969 Volkswagen Type I “Beetle,” was not found at the crime scene, but was located a short distance away on the same road. Her car is in the photo above. Despite an intensive investigation by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers, this case remains unsolved.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website or by contacting us at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).

