Tuesday night around 9:40, a Trooper made a traffic stop eastbound on IH-20 in Smith County near the 559-mile marker. During the roadside interview, the vehicle, a maroon colored Volvo SUV, turned out was stolen from Cedar Park. The driver chose to evade law enforcement, traveling eastbound on IH-20. The driver abandoned the vehicle on Westport Ave in Shreveport, LA at 11:29 pm. Officers did not locate the suspect or his passengers.