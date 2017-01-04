DPS Issues Statement On Officer Involved Shooting

On January 3, 2017, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Upshur County 911 received a call for a welfare check at a residence on Cottonwood Road in Gilmer. Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with a Department of Public Safety Trooper. According to the preliminary investigation, upon arrival, the officers heard screaming from inside the residence. A male subject exited the residence with a rifle and pointed the weapon at the Deputies and the Trooper. The officers, fearing for their lives, fired their weapons at the suspect, incapacitating him. First aid was immediately administered and EMS was called to the scene. The suspect, later identified as Dale Hightower, 53, of Gilmer, died at the scene. A female was also located inside the residence – she was unharmed during the incident.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and no additional information is available at this time.