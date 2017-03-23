DPS Most Wanted Has Lamar County Ties

The DPS has added 37 year old Jahmar Nykel Young, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Young is a Bloods gang member and convicted sex offender with ties to Lamar and Red River counties. He’s wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, parole violation and larceny. Young is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. Young has tattoos on both arms and a scar on his left elbow. A $7500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.