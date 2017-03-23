Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Tri-City Charter
Free Money Check
Adkin’s Finance
Hess-Header Banner
Shumate Banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

DPS Most Wanted Has Lamar County Ties

3 hours ago News, Paris News

 

636257831439567799-Young-Jahmar

The DPS has added  37 year old Jahmar Nykel Young, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Young is a Bloods gang member and convicted sex offender with ties to Lamar and Red River counties. He’s wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, parole violation and larceny. Young is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. Young has tattoos on both arms and a scar on his left elbow. A $7500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     