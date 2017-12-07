DPS Seeks Leads in 1995 Murder of Liberty County Deputy

$35,000 in Rewards Offered to Solve Case

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking the public’s help in solving the 1995 murder of Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy Wilburn Junior “Will” Agy, who was shot and killed while acting in an official capacity. As part of the Office of the Governor and Texas Crime Stopper’s Fallen Hero Reward – Texas Remembers program, a reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information that results in solving this case. Also, Crime Stoppers of Houston and The 100 Club of Houston are partnering to reward of up to $10,000, and Multi-County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

On April 5, 1995, at approximately 11 p.m., Deputy Agy was shot and killed as he was working an extra job as a security officer at a shopping center located near Fondren Road and Sanford Road in southwest Houston. Two masked gunmen entered a video store located at 11092 Fondren Road, and as Agy turned to confront the gunmen, one of the unidentified suspects fatally shot him.

Witnesses described the suspects as black males wearing black masks. At the time of the incident, one suspect, described as a 20 to a 25-year-old man, approximately 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall. The other suspect was described as about 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall. According to witnesses, the two gunmen fled on foot and were last seen northbound on Fondren Road.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, anyone with information about the murder of Deputy Agy can provide anonymous tips in three different ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS”– followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a tip online:

https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTipsCSI.aspx?L=E&AgencyID=650.

Created on January 2016, the Fallen Hero Reward program is designed to help generate new investigative leads in unsolved cases involving a Texas law enforcement officer or first responder who was murdered or suffered an incapacitating injury while in the line of duty or while acting in an official capacity. The program is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS. For a list of all featured cases, see http://www.dps.texas.gov/TexasMostWanted/RememberFallenHero/index.htm.

Since there is no statute of limitations on the offense of murder, the state has the moral and statutory obligation to pursue these cases to resolution; or until no other lead is viable.

For any agency that may have an unresolved or cold case that meets the criteria for the Fallen Hero Reward program, please email Texas Crime Stoppers at txcrimestoppers@gov.texas.gov.