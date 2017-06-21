DPS Seeks Leads In Cold Case

DPS Offers Increased Reward, Seeks Leads in 1992

Tarrant County Murder

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help. The Department is trying to solve the 1992 murder of Martha Yvonne Davenport, 43. As a result, the DPS has increased reward up to $6,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible, if the tip is received before next month’s featured case is announced.

On Aug. 22, 1992, Davenport, 43, was found dead in her Forest Hill home. Forest Hill is a suburb of Fort Worth in Tarrant County. She had been stabbed numerous times in her residence on Old Hickory Trail. While several potential suspects developed during the investigation, no arrests were made. The Texas Rangers and the Forest Hill Police Department are investigating.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website or by contacting us at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).

The DPS Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides website provides information on more than 75 cases to help garner public interest in unsolved or “cold cases.” Texas Crime Stoppers recently began offering rewards (funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS) of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Rangers cold case listed on the website. For more details, you can visit the Texas Ranger cold case website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/TexasRangers/UnsolvedHomicides/index.htm.

As part of a DPS public awareness, the program features one instance from the Texas Ranger’s Unsolved Crimes Investigation or Cold Case Program each month. Hopefully, the effort generates new investigative leads and brings attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. If the tip is submitted before the next case is featured, the DPS pays the upper bonus amount.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved murders or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.